Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Contract to Remediate Hazardous Sites

Read MoreHide Full Article

Tetra Tech (TTEK - Free Report) has secured a $49.5 million multiple-award contract for five years from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District. Per the deal, the company will provide comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services to assess and remediate hazardous and contaminated sites in California, Nevada and Arizona.

As part of the contract, Tetra Tech’s team of scientists, engineers and geophysicists will support assessment and remediation activities through their services, using real-time field data collection, advanced analytics and GIS visualization platforms.

TTEK will remediate 134 acres at a site in San Diego, CA, as part of its first task order for $4.7 million. It has been more than two decades since Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Army’s environmental initiatives.

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price

Tetra Tech, Inc. Price

Tetra Tech, Inc. price | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote

Recently, Tetra Tech won a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development to provide technical support services to determine whether ecosystems are being able to adapt to climate change, urbanization and habitat loss.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
 
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:

Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LNN pulled a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

Lindsay Corporation has an estimated earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 12% in the past six months.

Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.

Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 43% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 14% in the past six months.

Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VMI pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.

Valmont Industries has an estimated earnings growth rate of 26.9% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 23% in the past six months.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) - free report >>

Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) - free report >>

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - free report >>

Greif, Inc. (GEF) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products