In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) - free report >>
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) - free report >>
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) - free report >>
Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) - free report >>
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Wins Contract to Remediate Hazardous Sites
Tetra Tech (TTEK - Free Report) has secured a $49.5 million multiple-award contract for five years from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District. Per the deal, the company will provide comprehensive environmental consulting and engineering services to assess and remediate hazardous and contaminated sites in California, Nevada and Arizona.
As part of the contract, Tetra Tech’s team of scientists, engineers and geophysicists will support assessment and remediation activities through their services, using real-time field data collection, advanced analytics and GIS visualization platforms.
TTEK will remediate 134 acres at a site in San Diego, CA, as part of its first task order for $4.7 million. It has been more than two decades since Tetra Tech has supported the U.S. Army’s environmental initiatives.
Tetra Tech, Inc. Price
Tetra Tech, Inc. price | Tetra Tech, Inc. Quote
Recently, Tetra Tech won a five-year, single-award, $100 million contract from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Office of Research and Development to provide technical support services to determine whether ecosystems are being able to adapt to climate change, urbanization and habitat loss.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Tetra Tech currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). LNN pulled a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Lindsay Corporation has an estimated earnings growth rate of 45% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 12% in the past six months.
Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.
Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 43% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 14% in the past six months.
Valmont Industries (VMI - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VMI pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.7%, on average.
Valmont Industries has an estimated earnings growth rate of 26.9% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 23% in the past six months.