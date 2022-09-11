We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why CTO Realty (CTO) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
CTO Realty in Focus
Headquartered in Daytona Beach, CTO Realty (CTO - Free Report) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of 0.77% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.37 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 7.24%. In comparison, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield is 4.09%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.65%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.49 is up 11.8% from last year. In the past five-year period, CTO Realty has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 124.05%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. CTO Realty's current payout ratio is 54%. This means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
CTO is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.84 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 26.90%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CTO is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).