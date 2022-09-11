We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric's (GE) Technology Powers Thailand's Plant
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) recently announced the commencement of commercial operation of the latter’s Bang Pakong Power Plant Block 1 and 2 in Bang Pakong, located in the Chachoengsao Province.
The original Bang Pakong Power Plant complex, which was built in 1977, comprised of five blocks burning natural gas and diesel. The new gas-fired combined cycle blocks retired the old ones and are powered by GE’s equipment. Adding approximately 1,400 Megawatts (MW) of electricity, the new blocks provide sufficient power needed by approximately 3 million Thai homes.
The new blocks of Bang Pakong Power Plant are powered by GE’s two 9HA.02 gas turbines, two advanced STF-A650 steam turbines and two W86 generators. The 9HA.02 gas turbines, when blended with natural gas can burn up to 50% volume of hydrogen.
General Electric also signed a long-term services agreement with EGAT to provide parts, repairs and maintenance services for these sites.
