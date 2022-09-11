We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ArcBest (ARCB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ArcBest (ARCB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $76.36, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 16.85% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, up 35.38% from the year-ago period.
ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.36 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.54% and +36.73%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% higher. ArcBest is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, ArcBest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.98, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Transportation - Truck stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.02 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ARCB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.