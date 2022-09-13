Back to top

Company News for Sep 12, 2022

  • Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (ZS - Free Report) surged 21.9% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $318.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $305.6 million.
  • Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) fell 3.7% as multiple analysts downgraded its rating, stating that the stock is currently fairly valued considering its growth prospects.
  • Tapestry, Inc.’s (TPR - Free Report) shares rose 2.7% after the company said it expects revenues of $8 billion by fiscal 2025.
  • Shares of The Kroger Co. (KR - Free Report) jumped 7.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $0.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.83 per share.

