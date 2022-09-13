Back to top

CVR Energy (CVI) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, CVR Energy (CVI - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CVI recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

CVI could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider CVI's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch CVI for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


