Here's Why You Hold Onto Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now
Crane Holdings Co. (CR - Free Report) stands to gain from strength across its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical, pharmaceutical markets, commercial aerospace and commercial aftermarket despite inflationary pressures, pandemic impacts and supply-chain disturbances. Also, Crane Holdings’ improving order trends, efforts to develop products, investment in technology and a focus on commercial excellence are likely to drive its performance in the near term.
Divestment of non-core assets or businesses is advantageous for Crane Holdings. Its divestiture of Redco Corporation in August 2022 allows CR to focus more on its core business areas. By removing all asbestos-related liabilities and obligations from Crane Holdings’ balance sheet, the transaction will increase its annual free cash flow, aiding in long-term value creation for its stakeholders.
Crane Holdings also has a solid policy of rewarding its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. In the first six months of 2022, CR used $53.1 million for paying out dividends and $202.7 million for repurchasing shares. Its quarterly dividend rate was hiked 9% in January 2022. In April 2022, CR completed the previously announced share buyback program of $300 million.
In light of the above-mentioned positives, we believe, investors should retain Crane Holdings’ stock for now, as is suggested by its current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
