Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for September 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) is a manufacturer, seller and distributor of high-quality, shelf-stable, frozen food and household products across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Berry (BRY - Free Report)  is an independent upstream energy company that focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Chuy's (CHUY - Free Report) owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.7 % downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) - free report >>

Berry Corporation (BRY) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-staples oil-energy retail