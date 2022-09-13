Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Sep 13, 2022

  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) gained 3.9% in the broader tech rally, days after announcing updates to its iPhone and Apple Watch product lines
  • Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY - Free Report) rose 3.1% as the Food and Drug Administration approved its psoriasis drug.
  • Twitter, Inc.’s (TWTR - Free Report) shares fell 1.9% after the majority of its shareholders voted in favor of the social media company’s sale to Elon Musk, even as the legal battle continues.
  • Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD - Free Report) jumped 4.2% after the company announced that it had settled a patent case over its HIV therapies with generic drugmakers.

