Image: Bigstock

JD.com, Inc. (JD) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, JD broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average is a widely used technical indicator that helps determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. It's one of three major moving averages, but takes precedent because it's the first sign of an up or down trend.

JD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider JD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on JD for more gains in the near future.


momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today