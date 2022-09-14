We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CVB Financial (CVBF) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CVB Financial (CVBF - Free Report) closed at $25.69, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 4.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank holding company had lost 6.66% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CVB Financial as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.45, up 21.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $140.17 million, up 23.19% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $542.7 million, which would represent changes of +5.77% and +17.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CVB Financial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CVB Financial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CVB Financial currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.07.
The Banks - West industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.