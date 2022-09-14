Adtalem (ATGE) to Unveil Linda in Alliance With Soul Machines

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ( ATGE Quick Quote ATGE - Free Report) partnered with Soul Machines, a leader in creating autonomously-animated Digital People in today’s digital world and the metaverse, to launch Linda. Linda is a digital individual that reimagines health care career development. It reads facial expressions and body language to simulate a domestic abuse therapy patient. Comparative to Soul Machines, which are iterations of Digital People, Linda exhibits a more complex range of human emotions like sadness, grief, anger, anxiety and fear. This digital person will help students to practice interactive counseling 24 hours a day and seven days a week. They can utilize their counseling and therapy skills in a safe and dynamic environment. Linda’s risk-free environment will allow them to enhance their skills with the freedom to learn on their terms. With Linda, Adtalem can address hybrid learning for non-traditional learners and provide hands-on clinical work and adaptive training. The partnership will enhance Adtalem's ability to address the rapidly growing and unmet demand for health care professionals in the country. Steven Tom, chief customer officer of Adtalem, stated, "Linda represents a promising new resource for our counseling students to apply learnings with real-time feedback and develop emotional intelligence as the digital human reacts to their verbal and non-verbal cues. We plan to expand our use of Digital People in more programs across Adtalem's institutions – such as medical and nursing diagnostics – so that we're fostering greater job preparedness and improving compassionate care in the fast-growing and dynamic healthcare industry." Shares of this leading education provider dropped 3.99% on Sep 13. Business Combinations to Drive Performance
Adtalem has been gaining from various strategic initiatives. It has joined other brands pioneering the future of hyper-personalized user experiences.
Recently, its medical and veterinary school, Ross University School of Medicine (“RUSM”), partnered with Bethune-Cookman University (“B-CU”) to expand to more medical aspirants. The company will emphasize on partnering with corporations, hospitals, government agencies and professional organizations to design education programs to teach new skills to employees. Also, more short-term programs will be introduced that are more directly aimed at meeting student’s preferences and employer’s needs. It keeps on collaborating with different institutions to boost student enrollment. Also, it keeps introducing new degree programs and campuses to better serve students. It ensures a balanced focus on investment initiatives to deliver direct returns to shareholders. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 40.7% in the past six months compared with the
The initiatives mentioned above and the recent move will further aid its share price performance and profitability.


