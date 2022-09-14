Why You Should Stay Invested in First American (FAF) Stock

First American Financial ( FAF Quick Quote FAF - Free Report) is poised to grow, given the increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases, an improved rate environment and strength in commercial business. FAF has a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. Zacks Rank & Price Performance
First American currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 34.3% year to date compared with the
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 has moved 3.4% north in the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ optimism.
Return on Equity
Return on equity, a measure of profitability reflecting how efficiently the company is utilizing its shareholders’ value, improved to 16.9% in 2021 from 9% in 2014. FAF aims 12-14% return on equity over the long term.
Growth Drivers
First American remains well poised to capitalize on the increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases. Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and title agent premiums should continue to drive the top line.
The company expects solid housing demand, robust economy and labor markets to continue to drive strong home price appreciation. It also expects modest growth in purchase revenues for the remainder of 2022. Riding on strong fundamentals in the commercial market, First American expects the commercial business to continue providing improved performance in the second half of 2022. Strategic initiatives to strengthen its product offerings and intensify its focus on its core business bode well. Investment income within the Title Insurance and Services segment will continue to gain from higher average invested balances. Based on the improving interest rate environment, FAF anticipates annualized investment income to increase to $200 million by 2022 end, up from $150 million expected earlier. Given a strong operational performance, the company is engaging in shareholder-friendly moves. Effective Capital Deployment
First American has a solid track record of dividend increase, with the metric witnessing an eight-year (2015-2022) CAGR of 9.6%. FAF’s dividend yield of 3.6% compares favorably with the industry average of 0.4%.
