Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) closed at $167.23, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs had lost 13.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.4%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.95%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cadence Design Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $0.97 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $869.88 million, up 15.84% from the prior-year quarter.
CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $3.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.92% and +17%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% higher. Cadence Design Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Cadence Design Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 40.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.65, so we one might conclude that Cadence Design Systems is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 2.29 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.