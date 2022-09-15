GoPro (GPRO) Unveils New Hero11 Black Cameras: Key Takeaways

GoPro ( GPRO Quick Quote GPRO - Free Report) recently rolled out three new versions of its Hero11 Black camera. Hero 11 Black and HERO11 Black Creator Edition are now available to consumers, while HERO11 Black Mini will be available from Oct 25, 2022, just ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
HERO11 Black camera boasts GoPro's signature HERO camera design and performance to aid professionals and enthusiasts in capturing highly-immersive footage. The camera for GoPro subscription users carries a price tag of $399.98, while for other consumers, it is priced at $499.99.
HERO11 Black Creator Edition camera is suitable for filmmaking, live streaming and vlogging. It has an ultra-lightweight design and includes an optional directional microphone. It also has external mic input, an HDMI port (to connect to external displays), a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting extra accessories. This camera is priced at $579.98 for GoPro subscribers while for other buyers, it carries a price tag of $699.99.
HERO11 Black Mini is a simpler and smaller version of HERO11 Black but has all the camera’s features. HERO11 Black Mini's one-button design is suitable for people who want photography to be simple without compromising on performance or quality, added GoPro. HERO11 Black Mini will be available for $299.98 for GoPro subscribers and $399.99 to other retailers from Oct 25, 2022.
All these cameras have HyperView digital lens, which offers the widest angle (16:9) shot available among all HERO cameras. Powered by an Enduro battery, these three new cameras also have HyperSmooth 5.0 technology, larger sensor for higher resolution, 10-bit color depth, and higher level of video stabilization.
With these new cameras, GoPro subscribers can get automatic highlight videos on their mobile phones. Subscribers only need to put their Hero 11 camera on charge and the camera will automatically upload footage to the users’ GoPro cloud account. The uploaded footage will be edited into a highlight video and sent to the mobile phone via the GoPro Quik app, added GoPro.
Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, GoPro is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy camera and enabler of some of today's most immersive and engaging content. GoPro shipped 640 million camera units during the second quarter of 2022.
GoPro recently
announced that the company’s subscription service now amassed more than two million subscribers. GoPro’s focus on a subscription-centric model makes sense as subscription revenues ensure a stable and recurring revenue stream.
At present, GoPro’s subscription service provides subscribers with unlimited cloud storage as well as the capacity to upload footage to the cloud directly from GoPro cameras. Subscribers can also avail significant savings on GoPro cameras and a discount of up to 50% off on accessories purchased at GoPro.com. The service also offers premium editing tools in the Quik App, a private live streaming platform and assured replacement for the damaged cameras.
Apart from focus on subscription services, the company is benefiting from expanding its direct-to-consumer business and shifting camera product mix to the high-end. GoPro has been expanding its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts. Frequent new product launches are expected to act as tailwinds. It aims to translate healthy business momentum and controlled costs into growth and profitability.
Weakness in macroeconomic conditions along with inflation and forex volatility, continue to be major concerns. Also, big box retailers are shedding inventory, which is likely to affect top-line numbers.
At present, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Cadence Design Systems ( CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) , Keysight Technologies ( KEYS Quick Quote KEYS - Free Report) and Arista Networks ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) . All stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.
Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have lost 0.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.47 per share, up 4.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11%.
Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average being 9.3%. Shares of KEYS have lost 6.5% of their value in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.
Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 34% in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
GoPro (GPRO) Unveils New Hero11 Black Cameras: Key Takeaways
GoPro (GPRO - Free Report) recently rolled out three new versions of its Hero11 Black camera. Hero 11 Black and HERO11 Black Creator Edition are now available to consumers, while HERO11 Black Mini will be available from Oct 25, 2022, just ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
HERO11 Black camera boasts GoPro's signature HERO camera design and performance to aid professionals and enthusiasts in capturing highly-immersive footage. The camera for GoPro subscription users carries a price tag of $399.98, while for other consumers, it is priced at $499.99.
HERO11 Black Creator Edition camera is suitable for filmmaking, live streaming and vlogging. It has an ultra-lightweight design and includes an optional directional microphone. It also has external mic input, an HDMI port (to connect to external displays), a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting extra accessories. This camera is priced at $579.98 for GoPro subscribers while for other buyers, it carries a price tag of $699.99.
HERO11 Black Mini is a simpler and smaller version of HERO11 Black but has all the camera’s features. HERO11 Black Mini's one-button design is suitable for people who want photography to be simple without compromising on performance or quality, added GoPro. HERO11 Black Mini will be available for $299.98 for GoPro subscribers and $399.99 to other retailers from Oct 25, 2022.
All these cameras have HyperView digital lens, which offers the widest angle (16:9) shot available among all HERO cameras. Powered by an Enduro battery, these three new cameras also have HyperSmooth 5.0 technology, larger sensor for higher resolution, 10-bit color depth, and higher level of video stabilization.
With these new cameras, GoPro subscribers can get automatic highlight videos on their mobile phones. Subscribers only need to put their Hero 11 camera on charge and the camera will automatically upload footage to the users’ GoPro cloud account. The uploaded footage will be edited into a highlight video and sent to the mobile phone via the GoPro Quik app, added GoPro.
GoPro, Inc. Price and Consensus
GoPro, Inc. price-consensus-chart | GoPro, Inc. Quote
Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, GoPro is one of the leading manufacturers of the world's most handy camera and enabler of some of today's most immersive and engaging content. GoPro shipped 640 million camera units during the second quarter of 2022.
GoPro recently announced that the company’s subscription service now amassed more than two million subscribers. GoPro’s focus on a subscription-centric model makes sense as subscription revenues ensure a stable and recurring revenue stream.
At present, GoPro’s subscription service provides subscribers with unlimited cloud storage as well as the capacity to upload footage to the cloud directly from GoPro cameras. Subscribers can also avail significant savings on GoPro cameras and a discount of up to 50% off on accessories purchased at GoPro.com. The service also offers premium editing tools in the Quik App, a private live streaming platform and assured replacement for the damaged cameras.
Apart from focus on subscription services, the company is benefiting from expanding its direct-to-consumer business and shifting camera product mix to the high-end. GoPro has been expanding its footprint in emerging markets and is focused on scaling up its customer relationship management efforts. Frequent new product launches are expected to act as tailwinds. It aims to translate healthy business momentum and controlled costs into growth and profitability.
Weakness in macroeconomic conditions along with inflation and forex volatility, continue to be major concerns. Also, big box retailers are shedding inventory, which is likely to affect top-line numbers.
At present, GoPro has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Stocks to consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cadence Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) , Keysight Technologies (KEYS - Free Report) and Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) . All stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.11 per share, rising 5.7% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.7%.
Cadence’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 9.8%. Shares of CDNS have lost 0.2% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keysight’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $7.47 per share, up 4.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 11%.
Keysight’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average being 9.3%. Shares of KEYS have lost 6.5% of their value in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Network’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.04 per share, increasing 10.1% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.6%.
Arista Network’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.1%. Shares of ANET have increased 34% in the past year.