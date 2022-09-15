Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Launch SolBank and Expand Capacity

Canadian Solar Inc. ( CSIQ Quick Quote CSIQ - Free Report) revealed that CSI Energy Storage, part of its subsidiary CSI Solar, is set to launch SolBank at the RE+ trade show, scheduled to be held on Sep 19, 2022, in California. SolBank is an energy storage solution, specially designed to meet the storage solution needs of utility-scale operations.
CSI Energy Storage intends to tap growth in the battery storage market by scaling up its battery manufacturing capacity from 2.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to 10 GWh by the end of 2023.
Significance of SolBank
SolBank claims to be one of the safest and most reliable systems for utility-scale applications. It boasts up to 2,800 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of usable energy capacity. It is equipped with advanced battery management system technologies and has been designed to meet all the latest international safety and compliance standards.
The aforementioned features make SolBank one of the most reliable and integrated battery storage solutions in the market.
Looking Ahead
The evolving battery storage market exemplifies immense opportunities for solar companies to continuously explore and emerge in the battery storage space. To align with the net-zero emissions target, the storage solution market may continue to witness new amendments in incentives and rebates that will further accelerate growth.
The U.S. government intends to power homes, businesses and communities with clean energy by 2030 by deploying 2,300 grid-scale battery plants. Meeting such an ambitious target will include the increased demand for an efficient battery storage solution.
In light of the aforementioned factors, the launch of SolBank is expected to further bolster Canadian Solar’s position in the battery storage market. Some other solar companies, which have established their positions in the battery storage market and are projected to benefit, are as follows.
Enphase Energy ( ENPH Quick Quote ENPH - Free Report) : It enjoys a valuable position in the solar market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solutions. The company plans to introduce its IQ Battery 5P later in 2022. This battery will deliver twice the power of the current battery at a lower manufacturing cost, enabling homeowners to start heavier loads.
Enphase boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 47.1%. ENPH has rallied 106.4% in the past year.
SunPower ( SPWR Quick Quote SPWR - Free Report) : Its battery storage system, SunVault Storage, provides whole-home backup. It offers double the energy from the previous configurations of 26 kWh and 52 kWh. Its features include maximum energy savings with powerful charge and discharge during peak rate times, larger battery capacity, and battery stability for maximum safety and efficiency.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SPWR’s 2022 earnings suggests a growth rate of a solid 300% from the prior-year reported figure. SunPower has returned 27.2% to its investors in the past year.
SolarEdge ( SEDG Quick Quote SEDG - Free Report) : It is a provider of lithium-ion batteries and integrated energy storage solutions. In May 2022, SEDG announced the opening of Sella 2, which is a 2 GWh battery cell manufacturing facility. Sella 2 is expected to ramp up production in the second half of 2022.
SolarEdge’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 29.1%. SEDG shares have rallied 16% in the past year.
Price Movement
In the past year, shares of Canadian Solar have risen 12.8% compared with the
industry’s growth of 12.9%.
Canadian Solar currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
