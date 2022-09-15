ADTRAN (ADTN) to Power UK Fiber Network Expansion for ITS

ADTRAN Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) recently inked a definitive agreement with ITS Technology Group to augment the fiber network in the United Kingdom. The deal would enable ITS to design flexible, resilient and automated services that can be deployed according to the broadband connectivity demand of carriers in the region. ITS designs and operates a wholesale Gigabit-capable fiber network and provides IT-managed services and hosted telephony solutions for hard-to-reach rural and urban businesses. In order to expand its geographic footprint and improve its service with higher flexibility, it selected ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform that uses an open and disaggregated architecture that eliminates vendor lock-in facilities. The software-defined platform also offers leading service scalability that enables ITS to support its business with minimal infrastructure changes. ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand for its network solutions. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future. The company has enabled service providers to leverage the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This allows operators to better deal with web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new service, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings. To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, maintenance, solutions integration and managed services. The company’s network implementation services offer a full spectrum of services related to engineering (pre-construction), installation/turn-up (construction) and provisioning (post-construction), partnering with customers to tailor a program to each specific service delivery need. The stock has lost 5.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 59.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here TESSCO Technologies Incorporated ( TESS Quick Quote TESS - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 61.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 31% since September 2021. TESSCO offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With more than three decades of experience, it delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry. Spirent Communications plc ( SPMYY Quick Quote SPMYY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 10.8% since September 2021, while that for the next year is up 11.8%. Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom, Spirent offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that validates forwarding performance, latency and functional capabilities in an integrated approach that reduces the cost of ownership. It is a leading provider of Ethernet validation solutions in the market. Harmonic Inc. ( HLIT Quick Quote HLIT - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 79.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for Harmonic for the current year have moved up 12.9% since February 2022. Harmonic provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, it has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices.
Image: Bigstock
ADTRAN (ADTN) to Power UK Fiber Network Expansion for ITS
ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN - Free Report) recently inked a definitive agreement with ITS Technology Group to augment the fiber network in the United Kingdom. The deal would enable ITS to design flexible, resilient and automated services that can be deployed according to the broadband connectivity demand of carriers in the region.
ITS designs and operates a wholesale Gigabit-capable fiber network and provides IT-managed services and hosted telephony solutions for hard-to-reach rural and urban businesses. In order to expand its geographic footprint and improve its service with higher flexibility, it selected ADTRAN 10G fiber access platform that uses an open and disaggregated architecture that eliminates vendor lock-in facilities. The software-defined platform also offers leading service scalability that enables ITS to support its business with minimal infrastructure changes.
ADTRAN continues to benefit from solid demand for its network solutions. The company’s end-to-end solutions simplify the deployment of fiber-based broadband services and provide a better customer experience. It is focused on being a top global supplier of access infrastructure and related value-added solutions from the Cloud Edge to the Subscriber Edge through a broad portfolio of flexible hardware and software network solutions. These products enable customers to transition to the fully converged, scalable, highly automated, cloud-controlled voice, data, Internet and video network of the future.
The company has enabled service providers to leverage the ADTRAN Mosaic Software-Defined Access architecture that combines modern Web-scale technologies with open-source platforms to facilitate rapid innovation in multi-technology, multi-vendor environments. The Mosaic cloud platform and Mosaic OS, combined with programmable network elements, provide operators with a highly agile, open-services architecture. This allows operators to better deal with web-scale competition by reducing the time and cost to launch new service, technologies and best-of-breed suppliers as they strive to reduce operational costs while creating and deploying differentiated product offerings.
To complement the Network Solutions portfolio and to enable customers to accelerate time to market, reduce costs and improve customer satisfaction, ADTRAN offers a complete portfolio of maintenance, turnkey network implementation, maintenance, solutions integration and managed services. The company’s network implementation services offer a full spectrum of services related to engineering (pre-construction), installation/turn-up (construction) and provisioning (post-construction), partnering with customers to tailor a program to each specific service delivery need.
The stock has lost 5.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 59.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (TESS - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 61.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for TESSCO for the current year have moved up 31% since September 2021.
TESSCO offers products to the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, wireless backhaul and related products. With more than three decades of experience, it delivers complete end-to-end solutions to the wireless industry.
Spirent Communications plc (SPMYY - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2. Earnings estimates for the current year for the stock have moved up 10.8% since September 2021, while that for the next year is up 11.8%.
Founded in 1936 and headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom, Spirent offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that validates forwarding performance, latency and functional capabilities in an integrated approach that reduces the cost of ownership. It is a leading provider of Ethernet validation solutions in the market.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2, delivered an earnings surprise of 79.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for Harmonic for the current year have moved up 12.9% since February 2022.
Harmonic provides video delivery software, products, system solutions and services worldwide. With more than three decades of experience, it has revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit Internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices.