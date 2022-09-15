CVS Health (CVS) Progresses With Safe Medication Approach

CVS Health ( CVS Quick Quote CVS - Free Report) recently completed the rollout of its time delay safe technology at 213 CVS Pharmacy locations, including those in Target stores, across three states in southern United States. This is part of the company’s goal to support law enforcement, help build safer communities and fight against escalating organized retail crime.
This will help deter pharmacy robberies and diversion of controlled substance narcotic medications. As far as CVS Health is concerned, this will help in retaining the company’s store inventories within pharmacy locations.
More on the News
The installation of CVS’ time delay safe technology supports each of these states' partnerships with local and state law enforcement and the retail community. These safes are targeted to prevent pharmacy robberies and associated diversion of controlled substance medications by electronically delaying the time required by pharmacy employees to open them.
In this regard, the controlled substance medications include opioid medications, such as oxycodone and hydrocodone.
The aforementioned CVS Pharmacy locations will now have a feature that will notify customers about the chain's time-delay safe technology. Per the announcements, the states and corresponding number of pharmacy locations include Louisiana (133), Mississippi (57) and Arkansas (23).
A major feature of this time delay safe function is that it cannot be overridden and is designed to thwart robbery attempts. All CVS Pharmacy locations with this technology display visible signage warning that time delay safes are in use to prevent on-demand access to controlled substance narcotics.
CVS Health's Safe Medication Approaches
CVS Health first implemented the time delay safe technology in 2015 at CVS Pharmacy locations across Indianapolis, where instances of pharmacy robbery were high at that time. With the implementation of time delay safes, the company saw a 70% decline in pharmacy robberies at Indianapolis stores. Since then, the company has introduced time delay safes across 32 states nationwide, and the District of Columbia, resulting in a 50% decline in robberies at CVS pharmacies in those local communities.
According to CVS Health, the time delay safe program is one of its multiple initiatives to help address and prevent prescription medication misuse and diversion.
The company currently supports more than 4,300 safe medication disposal units at CVS Pharmacy locations and through local law enforcement organizations nationwide. These existing medication disposal units have collected more than 4 million pounds of unwanted medications that might otherwise have been diverted, misused, or ended up in the water supply.
Share Price Performance
Over the past year, CVS Health has outperformed its
industry. The stock has gained 18.4% compared with 3.1% dip of the industry.
Currently, CVS Health carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
