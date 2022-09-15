Back to top

What Investors Should Know About Single Stock ETFs

Single stock ETFs, which started trading in Europe in 2018, made their debut in the US recently.  Traders can use these products to bet on or against popular stocks like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) .

Investors should remember that these products are not meant for buy-and-hold investing.They should be used only as short-term trading vehicles by investors who closely monitor their portfolios daily.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ - Free Report) , which provides -1x exposure to the daily price movement of Tesla stock, is the most popular among the products launched so far and has already gathered more than $50 million in assets.

