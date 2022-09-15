3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself.
Here's a revealing data point: older Americans are scared more of outliving wealth than of death itself.
And unfortunately, even retirees who have built a nest egg have good reason to be concerned - with the traditional approaches to retirement planning, income may no longer cover expenses. That means retirees are dipping into principal to make ends meet, setting up a race against time between dwindling investment balances and longer lifespans.
Your parents' retirement investing plan won't cut it today.
In the past, investors going into retirement could invest in bonds and count on attractive yields to produce steady, reliable income streams to fund a predictable retirement. 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s hovered around 6.50%, whereas the current rate is much lower.
The impact of this rate decline is sizable: over 20 years, the difference in yield for a $1 million investment in 10-year Treasuries is more than $1 million.
And lower bond yields aren't the only potential problem seniors are facing. Today's retirees aren't feeling as secure as they once did about Social Security, either. Benefit checks will still be coming for the foreseeable future, but based on current estimates, Social Security funds will run out of money in 2035.
Unfortunately, it looks like the two traditional sources of retirement income - bonds and Social Security - may not be able to adequately meet the needs of present and future retirees. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in retirement?
Invest in Dividend Stocks
Dividend-paying stocks from low-risk, high-quality companies are a smart way to generate steady and reliable attractive income streams to replace low risk, low yielding Treasury and bond options.
Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.
One approach to recognizing appropriate stocks is to look for companies with an average dividend yield of 3% and positive average annual dividend growth. Numerous stocks hike dividends over time, counterbalancing inflation risks.
Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.
Kilroy Realty (KRC - Free Report) is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.54 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.17%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 3.99% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.66%. The company's annualized dividend growth in the past year was 4%. Check Kilroy Realty (KRC - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
LCI (LCII - Free Report) is paying out a dividend of $1.05 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.69% compared to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry's yield of 0% and the S&P 500's yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 16.67% over the past year. Check LCI (LCII - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
Currently paying a dividend of $0.62 per share, Ryder (R - Free Report) has a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is compared to the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry's yield of 1.34% and the S&P 500's current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 3.57%. Check Ryder (R - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
But aren't stocks generally more risky than bonds?
It is true that stocks, as an asset class, carry more risk than bonds, but high-quality dividend stocks not only have the ability to produce income growth over time but more importantly, can also reduce your overall portfolio volatility relative to the broader stock market.
Combating the impact of inflation is one advantage of owning these dividend-paying stocks. Here's why: many of these stable, high-quality companies increase their dividends over time, which translates to rising dividend income that offsets the effects of inflation.
Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.
If you're interested in investing in dividends, but are thinking about mutual funds or ETFs rather than stocks, beware of fees. Mutual funds and specialized ETFs may carry high fees, which could lower the overall gains you earn from dividends, undercutting your dividend income strategy. Be sure to look for funds with low fees if you decide on this approach.
Bottom Line
Whether you select high-quality, low-fee funds or stocks, seeking the steady income of dividend-paying equities can potentially offer you a path to a better and more stress-free retirement.