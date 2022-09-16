We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $77.69, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 12.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Twilio will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Twilio is projected to report earnings of -$0.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4000%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $970.53 million, up 31.12% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $3.85 billion, which would represent changes of -164% and +35.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twilio. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.55% lower within the past month. Twilio currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
