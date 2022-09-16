We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know
Chesapeake Energy (CHK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $103.59, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 6.34% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chesapeake Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.49, up 88.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.76 billion, up 97.59% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chesapeake Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.99% higher within the past month. Chesapeake Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Chesapeake Energy's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.6, which means Chesapeake Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that CHK currently has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CHK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.