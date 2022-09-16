We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.28, moving +0.55% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the property and casualty insurer had lost 1.05% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Arch Capital Group as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 32.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.51 billion, up 24.61% from the prior-year quarter.
ACGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $9.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +29.61% and +13.21%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arch Capital Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arch Capital Group is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Arch Capital Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.68, so we one might conclude that Arch Capital Group is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that ACGL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.67 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
