We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $88.26, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the investment bank had lost 4.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Morgan Stanley as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. On that day, Morgan Stanley is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 24.02%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.3 billion, down 9.82% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.69 per share and revenue of $54.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -18.61% and -8.97%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Morgan Stanley is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.56.
It is also worth noting that MS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.