Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Nintendo Co. (NTDOY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $54.19, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 8.88%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Nintendo Co. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nintendo Co. to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, down 5.95% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $12.52 billion, which would represent changes of -23.44% and -16.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nintendo Co.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.28% lower. Nintendo Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Nintendo Co. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.79, so we one might conclude that Nintendo Co. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.