Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB - Free Report) closed at $32.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the pipeline operator had lost 2.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.38%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.59%.
Williams Companies, Inc. The will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.39, up 14.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion, up 15.92% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $10.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.82% and -5.72%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams Companies, Inc. The. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Williams Companies, Inc. The is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Williams Companies, Inc. The's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.07, which means Williams Companies, Inc. The is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that WMB has a PEG ratio of 6.45 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.48 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WMB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.