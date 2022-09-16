Alphabet’s ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is consistently adding innovative features to its photo-sharing and storage-providing app, Google Photos.
Image: Bigstock
Alphabet (GOOGL) Enhances Google Photos With Recent Features
Alphabet’s (GOOGL - Free Report) division Google is consistently adding innovative features to its photo-sharing and storage-providing app, Google Photos.
According to 9TO5Google, Google is updating Google Photos with a number of new capabilities.
Google Photos’ most-used feature Memories will include more videos while trimming the long videos to show only the most meaningful moments. Users will be able to view still images, featuring a subtle zoom-in or out. Still images will feature instrumental music from next month. Google Photos will also include limited-time style designs from featured artists.
Moreover, Google is rolling out Cinematic Memories in Google Photos. The feature transforms multiple still pictures into an end-to-end video with music, providing users with a cinematic experience.
Google Photos is getting a feature, which lets users swipe up or down to move between Memories and tap on the left or right edge to move images within a Memories.
Google started rolling out a feature named Shared Memories on Android, through which users will be able to share Memories with friends and family. The feature will be available on iOS and web in the near term.
These apart, Google began releasing a feature in collage editor within Google Photos. The feature lets users choose different designs or styles and use drag-and-drop to rearrange the layout.
With the help of these capabilities, Google focuses on providing an enhanced experience to the users of Google Photos. This is expected to boost the app’s adoption in the days ahead.
Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus
Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote
Growing Google Photos Initiatives
Apart from the recent move, Google enhanced Google Photos with a pop-up UI, allowing users to share photos and videos directly from the photo-sharing app’s library.
Google also introduced a set of Real Tone filters in Google Photos to let users show their skin in its actual shade.
Additionally, Google rolled out a feature to Google Photos for Android and iOS users. With this capability, users can delete media in albums, and view date and location while browsing.
These growing endeavors will continue to help Google drive momentum among Android, iOS and web users.
This, in turn, is likely to get reflected in the performance of the Google Services segment, which will benefit Alphabet’s overall financial performance.
Google Services generated $62.8 billion revenues (90.2% of total revenues) in second-quarter 2022, up 10.1% from the prior-year quarter’s level.
Moreover, strengthening financial performance will aid GOOGL in winning investors’ confidence in the near term.
Shares of GOOGL have been down 27.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 30.1%.
Competitive Scenario
Alphabet faces stiff competition from other technology giants like Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , which are witnessing solid momentum among customers on the back of their photo-sharing and storage services.
Microsoft has lost 25% in the year-to-date period. MSFT’s Microsoft OneDrive lets users easily store and share photos, videos, documents and more from any device.
Security-conscious users can access Microsoft OneDrive’s subfolder Vault, which provides an end-to-end encryption for important files. MSFT customers using the free OneDrive plan can store 5 files in the vault, whereas premium customers can keep unlimited files.
Apple, which lost 12.6% in the same time frame, offers its photo management application, Apple Photos is affordable, feature-rich and highly secure. It has a Shared Albums option, letting users share photos and videos with selective people.
Further, Apple Photos is integrated with iCloud, offering a seamless cloud storage backup and syncing solution across iOS, macOS and iPadOS.
Nevertheless, Alphabet’s consistent efforts toward bringing innovative capabilities are expected to continue helping it gain a competitive edge over its aforesaid peers.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider the better-ranked stock Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Monolithic Power Systems has lost 12.9% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.