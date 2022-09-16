MetLife (MET) Adds Benefits as a Means to Advance Dental Plan

MetLife, Inc. ( MET Quick Quote MET - Free Report) recently introduced a Dental Wellness Incentive offered as part of its Dental Plan beginning Sep 1, 2022. The offer is open for two more months (Nov 1, 2022) to employers who choose to integrate the incentive into their plans.
The incentive aims to extend personalized rewards to employees if they opt for routine dental care visits. The rewards might come in the form of enhancing the yearly maximum and percentage of coinsurance (the amount that the insurance company pays in a claim) in a members’ plan or can also increase any one of the above-mentioned components. Additionally, the benefits might decrease plan deductibles to lure employees to choose more preventive visits.
Depending on the past year’s count of preventive dental care visits, the bunch of rewards can be availed by qualifying employees and their enrolled family members. Notably, the incentives will continue to increase for a maximum of three years.
The latest initiative reflects MetLife’s efforts to devise a dental benefit program that tends to improve the overall well-being of the employees. The insurer went ahead of merely offering dental benefits and attempted to relieve employees of financial stress by minimizing out-of-pocket costs.
The attractive rewards associated with a dental plan might increase the chances of more people opting for the plan. The Group Benefits business through which MET distributes dental insurance within the United States is expected to benefit from higher premiums.
Increased premiums augur well for MetLife since the same accounts for the bulk of the insurers’ top line. MET also has its reach outside the United States via its provision of dental, life, medical, credit and other accident & health insurances.
MetLife continuously strives to leverage its exceptional capabilities and a solid financial footing to roll out innovative solutions and services.
Shares of MetLife have gained 6.7% in a year against the
industry’s decline of 13.8%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
MetLife currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are
Radian Group Inc. ( RDN Quick Quote RDN - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation ( MTG Quick Quote MTG - Free Report) and Unum Group ( UNM Quick Quote UNM - Free Report) . While Radian Group and Unum Group sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MGIC Investment carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Radian Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 29.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 32.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for RDN’s 2022 earnings has moved 16.1% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of MGIC Investment outpaced earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 22.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 33%, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 3.6% from the respective year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for MTG’s 2022 earnings has been revised 4.5% upward in the past 30 days.
Unum Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 30.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 40.5%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 1.1% from the respective prior-year reported numbers. The consensus mark for UNM’s 2022 earnings has moved 1.3% up in the past seven days.
The Unum Group stock has gained 57.4% in a year. However, shares of Radian Group and MGIC Investment have lost 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.
Image: Bigstock
MetLife (MET) Adds Benefits as a Means to Advance Dental Plan
MetLife, Inc. (MET - Free Report) recently introduced a Dental Wellness Incentive offered as part of its Dental Plan beginning Sep 1, 2022. The offer is open for two more months (Nov 1, 2022) to employers who choose to integrate the incentive into their plans.
The incentive aims to extend personalized rewards to employees if they opt for routine dental care visits. The rewards might come in the form of enhancing the yearly maximum and percentage of coinsurance (the amount that the insurance company pays in a claim) in a members’ plan or can also increase any one of the above-mentioned components. Additionally, the benefits might decrease plan deductibles to lure employees to choose more preventive visits.
Depending on the past year’s count of preventive dental care visits, the bunch of rewards can be availed by qualifying employees and their enrolled family members. Notably, the incentives will continue to increase for a maximum of three years.
The latest initiative reflects MetLife’s efforts to devise a dental benefit program that tends to improve the overall well-being of the employees. The insurer went ahead of merely offering dental benefits and attempted to relieve employees of financial stress by minimizing out-of-pocket costs.
The attractive rewards associated with a dental plan might increase the chances of more people opting for the plan. The Group Benefits business through which MET distributes dental insurance within the United States is expected to benefit from higher premiums.
Increased premiums augur well for MetLife since the same accounts for the bulk of the insurers’ top line. MET also has its reach outside the United States via its provision of dental, life, medical, credit and other accident & health insurances.
MetLife continuously strives to leverage its exceptional capabilities and a solid financial footing to roll out innovative solutions and services.
Shares of MetLife have gained 6.7% in a year against the industry’s decline of 13.8%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
MetLife currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the insurance space are Radian Group Inc. (RDN - Free Report) , MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG - Free Report) and Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) . While Radian Group and Unum Group sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MGIC Investment carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Radian Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 29.51%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDN’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 32.7% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for RDN’s 2022 earnings has moved 16.1% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of MGIC Investment outpaced earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and matched the mark once, the average surprise being 22.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTG’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 33%, while the same for revenues suggests growth of 3.6% from the respective year-ago reported figures. The consensus mark for MTG’s 2022 earnings has been revised 4.5% upward in the past 30 days.
Unum Group’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average being 30.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s 2022 earnings indicates a rise of 40.5%, while the same for revenues suggests an improvement of 1.1% from the respective prior-year reported numbers. The consensus mark for UNM’s 2022 earnings has moved 1.3% up in the past seven days.
The Unum Group stock has gained 57.4% in a year. However, shares of Radian Group and MGIC Investment have lost 4.6% and 2.8%, respectively, in the same time frame.