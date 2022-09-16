Back to top

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Gold and Dividend

In the last trading session, Wall Street was extremely downbeat. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) declined 1.1%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.5% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 1.7% lower on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(SGOL - Free Report) : Volume 3.63 Times Average

This gold ETF was under the microscope as about 4.4 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 1.25 million shares and came as SGOL lost about 2% in the last trading session. SGOL is down 6.5% in a month’s time.

(DVY - Free Report) : Volume 2.69 Times Average

This dividend ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.23 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 834,450 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as DVY lost 0.8% in the last session. DVY has slumped 5.9% over the past month.


 


