New Strong Sell Stocks for September 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CNFinance (CNF - Free Report) is a provider of home equity loan services principally in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 41.7% downward over the last 60 days.

AMark Precious Metals (AMRK - Free Report) operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.1 % downward over the last 60 days.

COHERENT CORP (COHR - Free Report)  empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

