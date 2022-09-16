We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
APA Ups Shareholder Returns: Hikes Dividend, Expands Buyback
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) recently got approval from the board of directors to increase the quarterly dividend by 12.5 cents to 25 cents per share. The new payout will be on Nov 22 to its common shareholders of record on Oct 21. Following the 100% hike this quarter, APA’s annual dividend of $1 per share yields 2.41%, which is better than the S&P 500’s 1.54%.
The macro environment for U.S. Exploration & Production operators like APA remains robust, thanks to high commodity prices and improved fundamentals that should aid long-term growth. This positive backdrop, together with APA’s significant debt profile improvement and healthy cash flows, allows the company to reward investors with a dividend hike on Wednesday.
APA management sees the dividend hike as part of its commitment to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year. However, stock buyback continues to be the company’s preferred tool to distribute cash, with APA adding another 40 million shares to its buyback authorization.
Founded in 1954, Houston, TX-based APA Corporation is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Geographically, the company’s operations are in the United States, Egypt and in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. APA also holds acreage in offshore Suriname (South America) and other international locations.
Zacks Rank & Energy Picks
APA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
