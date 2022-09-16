Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Sep 16, 2022

  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) fell 2.7% on the broader tech slump.
  • Shares of Humana Inc. (HUM - Free Report) jumped 8.4% following its strong earnings forecast as it became the top gainer in S&P 500.
  • Coterra Energy Inc.’s (CTRA - Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% as global oil prices slid.
  • Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE - Free Report) shares plummeted 16.8% after it announced that it will buy the online design startup Figma in a cash and stock deal at a valuation of $20 billion.

