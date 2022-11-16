Semtech's (SMTC) New Tie-Up to Enhance Asset Tracking Devices

Semtech Corporation ( SMTC Quick Quote SMTC - Free Report) is consistently building partnerships on the back of robust LoRa technological solutions.
This is evident from SMTC’s recent collaboration with Sweden-based deep tech company Exeger.
Per the terms of the deal, Semtech’s LoRa Edge asset management platform will be combined with Exeger’s Powerfoyle solar cell technology to boost the battery life of asset tracking and environmental sensing devices.
The recent partnership is expected to cater to the growing needs of solar-powered tracking applications for geolocation use cases, including indoor and outdoor asset tracking, global supply-chain logistics, agriculture, smart utilities and smart cities.
LoRa Portfolio Strength
Semtech keeps working toward expanding its LoRa offerings to provide advanced technology-based solutions to customers.
SMTC recently introduced the LoRa Developer Portal to help developers quickly develop IoT devices connected to the LoRaWAN standard.
Semtech also added multi-band features to the LoRa Edge device-to-Cloud geolocation platform to focus on the challenges faced by the logistics industry.
Further, Semtech expanded the LoRa Core portfolio by adding a solution called LoRa Corecell Reference Design for full-duplex gateway applications to the U.S. 902-928MHz ISM band. The new product enables LoRaWAN gateways to simultaneously receive and transmit data.
Growing Customer Base
Semtech’s strength in LoRa solutions is continuously helping it attract customers as well retain the old ones.
SMTC recently expanded its partnership with New Zealand-based IoT Ventures and global connectivity provider Lacuna Space. The latter will use LoRa devices of the former in early warning system for droughts to provide access to clean drinking water for citizens of the remote Pacific islands.
This apart, Semtech’s LoRa long-range modem is incorporated into REYAX’s new antenna transceiver module, the REYAX RYLR998, which makes it usable across various IoT use cases, such as smart homes and asset tracking.
Additionally, Semtech partnered with ICT International, wherein the latter integrated Semtech’s LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard into its water-quality monitoring systems for aquaculture.
SMTC’s LoRa devices & LoRaWAN standard are also incorporated into Enthu Technology Solutions and Xorowin Mechatronics’ SIPOAL to provide constant real-time connectivity for industrial use cases.
Semtech’s growing momentum among customers will continue to drive its top line in the days ahead.
Evidently, this will help SMTC win investors’ confidence in the near term and the long haul.
Shares of Semtech have been down 65.4% in the year-to-date period, lagging the
Computer and Technology sector's decline of 31.3%.
Currently, Semtech carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) , Asure Software ( ASUR Quick Quote ASUR - Free Report) and America Movil ( AMX Quick Quote AMX - Free Report) . While Asure Software sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent Technologies and Amercia Movil carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Agilent Technologies has lost 7.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for A is currently projected at 10%.
Asure Software has lost 14% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 14%.
America Movil has lost 4.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for AMX is currently projected at 25.7%.
