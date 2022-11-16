In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Accenture (ACN) to Snap Up ALBERT to Boost Presence in Japan
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) is set to buy Japan-based data solutions provider ALBERT Inc.
The deal was initiated through a tender offer that was launched on Sep 29 and ended on Nov 14. The number of ALBERT's common shares and stock acquisition rights tendered to Accenture surpasses the threshold required for it to be bought by Accenture. The company will be delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange after Accenture purchases all the remaining shares and stock acquisition rights.
Founded in 2005, ALBERT is a provider of AI and big data analytics services, AI implementation consulting, AI-based algorithm development and data science training support to companies in Japan.
Accenture’s Benefits
The buyout is a part of Accenture’s continuous efforts to strengthen its data and AI capabilities and related services across the globe.
Accenture has acquired Sentelis, Analytics8 and Pragsis Bidoop in France, Australia and Spain, respectively, with the same goal. It has also acquired Bridgei2i and Byte Prophecy in India, Mudano in the UK; and Clarity Insights, End-to-End Analytics and Core Compete in the United States with a similar motive.
The Stock’s Performance
Accenture’s shares have lost 22.1% in the past year compared with the 17.8% fall of the industry it belongs to and the 16.6% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Accenture PLC Price
Accenture PLC price | Accenture PLC Quote
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Accenture currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH - Free Report) , Paychex, Inc. (PAYX - Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN - Free Report) .
Booz Allen carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. BAH has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Booz Allen delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.8% on average.
Paychex carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. PAYX has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.5%.
Paychex delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.6% on average.
Cross Country Healthcare carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, currently. CCRN has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 6%.
CCRN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.1% on average.