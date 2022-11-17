Kinross' (KGC) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q3, Revenues Up Y/Y

Kinross Gold Corporation ( KGC Quick Quote KGC - Free Report) reported profits of $65.9 million or 5 cents per share in third-quarter 2022 compared with a loss of $72.9 million or 6 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 6 cents. Revenues rose around 47% year over year to $856.5 million.
Operational Performance
The company produced 529,155 gold equivalent ounces from continuing operations in the reported quarter, up 61% year over year. The upside was due to higher production at Tasiast, Paracatu and La Coipa.
Average realized gold prices were $1,732 per ounce in the quarter, down around 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The production cost of sales per gold equivalent ounce was $941, up around 6% from the prior-year quarter. All-in sustaining cost per gold equivalent ounce sold fell roughly 6% year over year to $1,282. Margin per gold equivalent ounce sold was $791 in the quarter, down from the prior quarter’s level of $901. Financial Review
Cash and cash equivalents were $488.4 million at the end of the reported quarter, down around 17% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,471.6 million at the end of the quarter, up around 77% year over year.
Adjusted operating cash flow increased around 84% year over year in the third quarter to $259.4 million. Outlook
For 2022, Kinross expects production to be around 2 million gold equivalent ounces factoring in slower-than-expected ramp-up at La Coipa and challenges related to commissioning the Tasiast 21k project.
The company expects to be modestly above its revised production cost of sales of roughly $900 per gold equivalent ounce for the year and in line with its all-in sustaining cost per ounce guidance of around $1,240. Capital expenditures are predicted at around $750 million for this year. Price Performance
Shares of Kinross have declined 40.1% in the past year compared with an 11.1% fall of the
industry.
Kinross currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
