New Strong Sell Stocks for November 16th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Eldorado Gold (EGO - Free Report) is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 76.9% downward over the last 60 days.

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Amryt Pharma (AMYT - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 47.1% downward over the last 60 days.

