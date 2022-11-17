Back to top

Company News for Nov 16, 2022

  • Target Corporation’s (TGT - Free Report) shares gained 4% on the broader retail rally.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s (TSM - Free Report) shares jumped 10.5% on reports that Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B - Free Report) has bought a $4 billion stake in the company.
  • Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC - Free Report) increased 3.9%, with defense stocks doing well on the war escalating in Europe.
  • Endava plc’s (DAVA - Free Report) shares surged 15.6% after reporting first-quarter 2023 earnings of $0.64 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.55 per share.

