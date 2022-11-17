Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Datadog (DDOG) Crossed Above the 50-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Datadog (DDOG - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, DDOG broke out above the 50-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

DDOG could be on the verge of another rally after moving 5.3% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Looking at DDOG's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 8 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DDOG for more gains in the near future.


