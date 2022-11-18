Back to top

Image: Bigstock

McDonald's (MCD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, MCD crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for MCD

MCD has rallied 8.7% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests MCD could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MCD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 11 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MCD for more gains in the near future.


