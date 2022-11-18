Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Nov 17, 2022

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Best Buy Co., Inc.’s (BBY - Free Report) shares plunged 8.6% as the retail sector declined.
  • ConocoPhillips’ (COP - Free Report) shares slid 3.6% as oil prices went down in the global markets.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) fell 4.5% as the semiconductor sector slumped on macroeconomic concerns.
  • Lowe's Companies, Inc.’s (LOW - Free Report) shares gained 3% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $3.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ConocoPhillips (COP) - free report >>

Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) - free report >>

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) - free report >>

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Published in

retail semiconductor