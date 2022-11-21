We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Transocean (RIG) Acquires Stake in Ultra-Deepwater Drillship
Transocean Ltd. (RIG - Free Report) recently declared that one of its subsidiaries, along with Perestroika A.S. and funds managed by Lime Rock Management L.P., formed a joint venture named Liquila Ventures Ltd.
The joint venture has agreed to purchase the ultra-deepwater newbuild drillship — formerly known as West Aquila — Hull 3623 from the South Korean shipbuilding firm Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. The consideration for the transaction is approximately $200 million.
Hull 3623 is a high-specification, 1400 short-ton hook load ultra-deepwater drillship. This seventh-generation dual-activity drillship will have an outsized space and high-load capacities, along with being dual-stack ready.
The Vernier, Switzerland-based American offshore driller made a $15-million noncontrolling investment in the joint venture. Moreover, it has the exclusive right to market and manage the operations of the rig, which is anticipated to be delivered in the third quarter of 2023.
Transocean is the world’s largest offshore drilling contractor and a leading provider of drilling management services. It provides rigs on a contractual basis to explore and develop oil and gas. Transocean offers offshore drilling rigs, equipment, services and manpower (with an emphasis on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services) to exploration and production companies worldwide.
