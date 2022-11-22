3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

Strange but true: seniors fear death less than running out of money in retirement.
And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
The tried-and-true retirement investing approach of yesterday doesn't work today.
Years ago, investors at or close to retirement could put money into fixed-income assets and depend on appealing yields to generate consistent, solid pay streams to fund a comfortable retirement. 10-year Treasury bond rates in the late 1990s floated around 6.50%, but unfortunately, those days of being able to exclusively rely on Treasury yields to fund retirement income are over.
That means if you had $1 million in 10-year Treasuries, the difference in yield between 1999 and today is more than $1 million.
Today's retirees are getting hit hard by reduced bond yields - and the Social Security picture isn't too rosy either. Right now and for the near future, Social Security benefits are still being paid, but it has been estimated that the Social Security funds will be depleted as soon as 2035.
So what can retirees do? You could dramatically reduce your expenses, and go out on a limb hoping your Social Security benefits don't diminish. On the other hand, you could opt for an alternative investment that gives a steady, higher-rate income stream to supplant lessening bond yields.
Invest in Dividend Stocks
Dividend-paying stocks from low-risk, high-quality companies are a smart way to generate steady and reliable attractive income streams to replace low risk, low yielding Treasury and bond options.
Look for stocks that have paid steady, increasing dividends for years (or decades), and have not cut their dividends even during recessions.
A rule of thumb for finding solid income-producing stocks is to seek those that average 3% dividend yield, and positive yearly dividend growth. These stocks can help combat inflation by boosting dividends over time.
Here are three dividend-paying stocks retirees should consider for their nest egg portfolio.
American Assets Trust ( is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.32 per share, with a dividend yield of 4.44%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 4.17% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%. The company's annualized dividend growth in the past year was 6.67%. AAT Quick Quote AAT - Free Report) Check American Assets Trust ( AAT Quick Quote AAT - Free Report) dividend history here>>> Bar Harbor Bankshares ( is paying out a dividend of $0.26 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.5% compared to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 2.31% and the S&P 500's yield. The annualized dividend growth of the company was 8.33% over the past year. BHB Quick Quote BHB - Free Report) Check Bar Harbor Bankshares ( BHB Quick Quote BHB - Free Report) dividend history here>>>
Currently paying a dividend of $0.26 per share,
Brixmor Property ( has a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is compared to the REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry's yield of 4.17% and the S&P 500's current yield. Annualized dividend growth for the company in the past year was 11.63%. BRX Quick Quote BRX - Free Report) Check Brixmor Property ( BRX Quick Quote BRX - Free Report) dividend history here>>> But aren't stocks generally more risky than bonds?
Yes, that's true. As a broad category, bonds carry less risk than stocks. However, the stocks we are talking about - dividend -paying stocks from high-quality companies - can generate income over time and also mitigate the overall volatility of your portfolio compared to the stock market as a whole.
A silver lining to owning dividend stocks for your retirement portfolio is that many companies, especially blue chip stocks, increase their dividends over time, helping offset the effects of inflation on your potential retirement income.
Thinking about dividend-focused mutual funds or ETFs? Watch out for fees.
If you prefer investing in funds or ETFs compared to individual stocks, you can still pursue a dividend income strategy. However, it's important to know the fees charged by each fund or ETF, which can ultimately reduce your dividend income, working against your strategy. Do your homework and make sure you know the fees charged by any fund before you invest.
Bottom Line
Whether you select high-quality, low-fee funds or stocks, seeking the steady income of dividend-paying equities can potentially offer you a path to a better and more stress-free retirement.
