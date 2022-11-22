Back to top

Company News for Nov 21, 2022

  • Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL - Free Report) jumped 8.7% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.’s (AMAT - Free Report) shares increased 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 per share.
  • Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) gained 7% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.83 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.
  • The Gap, Inc.’s (GPS - Free Report) shares soared 7.6% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

