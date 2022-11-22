We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Allegiant (ALGT) October 2022 Passenger Volumes Top 2019-Level
Reflecting the recovery in air-travel demand from the pandemic lows, Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) posted highly impressive traffic numbers for October 2022. ALGT carried 1.25 million passengers in the month, up 12.9% from the October 2019 actuals (pre-COVID period).
Revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) and available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 20.3% and 17%, respectively, from October 2019. Load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) increased 2.4 points to 85.5% in October 2022, as the traffic increase was more than the capacity expansion.
In October 2022, Allegiant carried 7.3% more passengers (system-wide) than in October 2021. Capacity contracted 2.4% from the year-ago comparable month’s reading. With respect to scheduled service, 7.4% more passengers boarded ALGT flights in October 2022 than in the year-ago period. Revenue passenger miles increased 12% from October 2021 levels. Available seat miles contracted 2.2% from October 2021 reading. Load factor increased 10.8 points to 85.5% in October 2022 as the traffic increased while capacity contracted. Average fuel cost per gallon (estimated) in October 2022 was $3.91 per gallon.
Driven by the buoyant air-travel demand scenario, Allegiant’s shares have increased 16% over the past month, outperforming its industry’s 7.5% growth.
