We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) closed at $17.57, marking a -1.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.39%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 4.06%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.77%.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 480%.
LI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.34 per share and revenue of $6.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -361.54% and +49.4%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.24% lower. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.