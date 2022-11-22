Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH - Free Report) is a specialty rental and hospitality services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS - Free Report) is a maritime transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 27.8% downward over the last 60 days.

