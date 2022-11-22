Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PBF Energy (PBF) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PBF broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for PBF

Over the past four weeks, PBF has gained 6.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider PBF's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 4 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PBF for more gains in the near future.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today