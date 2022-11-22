Back to top

Company News for Nov 22, 2022

  • Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM - Free Report) gained 1.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19 per share.
  • Tesla, Inc.’s (TSLA - Free Report) shares declined 6.8% on growing concerns over China’s underperformance in the broader market.
  • Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) jumped 6.3% after the company announced that Bob Igor would be returning as the chief executive of the entertainment giant.
  • Carvana Co.’s (CVNA - Free Report) shares plummeted 12.5% on reports that the company could run out of cash in another year’s time.

