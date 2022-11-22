Continental (CLR) Stock Up Marginally Despite Q3 Earnings Miss

Continental Resources, Inc. ( CLR Quick Quote CLR - Free Report) shares have gained marginally despite reporting lower-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. The upward price movement can be attributed to the company’s strong cash generation capabilities.
The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98. However, the bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.20 per share.
Total quarterly revenues of $2,447 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,494 million. The top line improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1,341 million.
Lower-than-expected quarterly results can be primarily attributed to the higher operating and production expenses. The negatives were partially offset by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.
Oil Production
Production averaged 414,441 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the reported quarter (48.4% oil) versus 331,407 Boe/d in the year-ago period. Production volumes increased primarily due to higher output from the Powder River and Permian Basins.
Oil production in the reported quarter was 200,464 barrels per day (Bbls/d), up from 157,153 Bbls/d a year ago. Natural gas production increased to 1,283,865 cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) from 1,045,521 Mcf/d recorded in third-quarter 2021.
Crude-Equivalent Price Realization
In third-quarter 2022, the crude oil-equivalent net sales price, excluding the effect of derivatives, increased to $69.91 per barrel from $46.07 in the prior-year period. Natural gas was sold at $8.56 per Mcf, up from $4.62 in the year-ago quarter. The average realized price for oil was $89.46 a barrel, up from $66.48 in the prior-year quarter.
Total Expenses
In the third quarter, total operating expenses of $1,037.1 million increased from $795.7 million in the September-end quarter of 2021. Total production costs increased to $166.3 million from $103.2 million. Exploration expenses in the reported quarter were $2.8 million compared with $2.5 million in the year-ago period. Also, transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs increased to $85.7 million from $54 million.
Financials
In third-quarter 2022, the total capital expenditure was $820.2 million. It generated a free cash flow of $1,005.8 million in the reported quarter.
As of Sept 30, 2022, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $1.81 billion. It had long-term debt of $5,663.5 million (excluding current maturities).
Outlook
For 2022, Continental reiterated its average oil production guidance at 200,000-210,000 Bbls/d. Natural gas production is expected to be 1,100,000-1,200,000 Mcf/d.
Continental expects its capital spending budget for this year to be $2.6-$2.7 billion.
