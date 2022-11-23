Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for November 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS - Free Report) is a frozen foods, and household products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) is a company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) - free report >>

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) - free report >>

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) - free report >>

Published in

finance